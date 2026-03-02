Bengaluru inspector issued fitness certificates illegally for over 10,000 vehicles outside Karnataka, booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Karnataka motor vehicle inspector suspended days before his retirement has been booked for allegedly issuing more than 10,000 fitness certificates without physically inspecting the vehicles, causing significant losses to the transport department.
According to an FIR registered by the HSR Layout police in Bengaluru, Nissar Ahmed, was suspended as a senior motor vehicle inspector at the Regional Transport Office, Bengaluru (Central), in the third week of January after Gujarat’s transport department flagged that fitness certificates had been issued to 41 Gujarat-registered vehicles without mandatory physical inspections.
The police booked him after the regional transport officer of Peenya, Bengaluru, complained on February 28 that Ahmed issued the illegal fitness certificate between August 1, 2025, and January 31.
On January 31, he retired from service, but a departmental inquiry showed he had issued Form 38(A) fitness certificates to approximately 10,210 out-of-state vehicles without physically inspecting them, in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. This included the Gujarat vehicles, which led to his suspension on January 20.
On February 19, officials conducted a data verification exercise, retrieving digital records for all 10,210 vehicles. The inquiry confirmed that fitness certificates had been issued in clear violation of prescribed rules and procedural safeguards.
Following completion of the departmental inquiry, the joint transport commissioner submitted a report on February 27, recommending criminal prosecution.
The transport commissioner then directed the registration of a criminal case against Ahmed.
