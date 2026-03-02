Bengaluru inspector issued fitness certificates illegally for over 10,000 vehicles outside Karnataka, booked

A departmental inquiry showed Nissar Ahmed had issued fitness certificates to approximately 10,210 out-of-state vehicles without physically inspecting them. (AI-generated image)

A Karnataka motor vehicle inspector suspended days before his retirement has been booked for allegedly issuing more than 10,000 fitness certificates without physically inspecting the vehicles, causing significant losses to the transport department.

According to an FIR registered by the HSR Layout police in Bengaluru, Nissar Ahmed, was suspended as a senior motor vehicle inspector at the Regional Transport Office, Bengaluru (Central), in the third week of January after Gujarat’s transport department flagged that fitness certificates had been issued to 41 Gujarat-registered vehicles without mandatory physical inspections.

The police booked him after the regional transport officer of Peenya, Bengaluru, complained on February 28 that Ahmed issued the illegal fitness certificate between August 1, 2025, and January 31.