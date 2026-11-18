Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday released the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2026, which stated that firms in the city have raised 47 per cent of all venture funding raised by Indian startups, but also highlighted civic infrastructure challenges.

The report, prepared by 3one4 Capital, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, and Zinnov, with data from Tracxn, was released on day two of the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

The report said startups in Bengaluru had raised about $85 billion since 2010—more than what Gurgaon and Noida raised combined.

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Of the 1,556 deep tech startups founded in Bengaluru since 2010, 1,319 are active and funded, and they have raised $3.77 billion; of 799 native AI startups, 764 are active and funded. Bengaluru accounts for 36.3 per cent of India’s native AI startup funding, more than any other city, and 71 per cent of India’s AI and deep-tech unicorns since 2023 are based here, the report said.