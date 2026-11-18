Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday released the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2026, which stated that firms in the city have raised 47 per cent of all venture funding raised by Indian startups, but also highlighted civic infrastructure challenges.
The report, prepared by 3one4 Capital, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, and Zinnov, with data from Tracxn, was released on day two of the 29th Bengaluru Tech Summit at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.
The report said startups in Bengaluru had raised about $85 billion since 2010—more than what Gurgaon and Noida raised combined.
Of the 1,556 deep tech startups founded in Bengaluru since 2010, 1,319 are active and funded, and they have raised $3.77 billion; of 799 native AI startups, 764 are active and funded. Bengaluru accounts for 36.3 per cent of India’s native AI startup funding, more than any other city, and 71 per cent of India’s AI and deep-tech unicorns since 2023 are based here, the report said.
Commenting on the spatial expansion of Bengaluru’s global capability centre ecosystem, the report said an AI township has been allocated on 8,493 acres of land at Bidadi.
Bengaluru ranks first in 6 frontier areas
Bengaluru ranks first for funding in all six frontier areas the report tracked: electric vehicles, semiconductors, native AI, aerospace and defence, high-tech and advanced manufacturing.
Its edge over Delhi NCR, the nearest rival, ranges from 10 per cent in EVs and chips to 51 per cent in aerospace, maritime, and defence tech.
Native AI startups in the city have drawn $2.26 billion, while advanced manufacturing has attracted $3.47 billion. Bengaluru also accounts for 148 of the 241 funded semiconductor companies in India’s four leading cities.
57 unicorns and 212 ‘soonicorns’
Bengaluru houses 57 unicorns valued at $211 billion and 212 “soonicorns” (the next expected unicorns), ahead of Delhi’s 134 and Mumbai’s 121, the report said.
Sixteen Bengaluru-linked companies have listed since November 2024, with a combined worth of about $42 billion at listing.
The Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2026 places Bengaluru-Karnataka 15th, second in Asia for AI-native startups, and in the global top 10 as a research and development engine, up from the top 30 a year earlier. The ecosystem is valued at about $153 billion.
About 300 venture capital firms operate in Karnataka, and Bengaluru holds 75 category-I AIFs, 21% of India’s, second only to Mumbai. Typical early rounds are a median seed round of 810,000 US dollars and a median Series A of 5.9 million US dollars. Domestic capital is rising: 52% of capital raised by Category I and II alternative investment funds now comes from domestic investors, and 10 Bengaluru family offices are active in deep tech, with 57 deep-tech and 45 native AI equity-round participations.
Mohandas Pai raises infrastructure concern
In the report, TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, 3one4 Capital, raised concerns that the exponential economic growth has outpaced the city’s civic infrastructure, asserting that the innovation capital cannot run on strained urban underpinnings.
“Exponential economic growth has outpaced the city’s civic infrastructure. A global innovation capital cannot run on strained urban underpinnings. Sustained, mission-mode investment in mass transit, reliable power, water security, and modern urban services is essential to keep Bengaluru productive, accessible, and liveable. Civic infrastructure is a high-return multiplier of the city’s innovation potential,” he said in the report.
Speaking on the occasion, Aridni Shah, co-founder and CEO of Immunito AI, raised the funding gap and sought government interventions and faster decisions.
“Bringing AI and biology together means taking on two of the hardest deep-tech fields at once, and funding is where it hurts most. We need patient capital, and revenue takes far longer than in most businesses. We’ve raised $8 million, but our US peers have raised $50-300 million in the same time and are further along.
“Here’s what I’d ask for. Larger government grants per startup, with faster decisions and disbursal. More deep-tech VCs (venture capital firms), and more HNIs (high net worth individuals) willing to back R&D and ambitious founders. Stronger industry-academia collaboration and mentoring programmes, because very few academic innovations in India become businesses. And access to high-end compute and experimental labs,” Shah said.
Shah said the Bengaluru Innovation Report showed how far Karnataka’s founders had come and how much more they could achieve.
“Our next task is to make sure a world-class AI, quantum, or semiconductor company can grow just as well in Kalaburagi, Hubballi, or Mangaluru. Deep tech rewards patience, and Karnataka will stay the course,” she added.