How Karnataka plans to tackle Bengaluru traffic with 40-km tunnels and 500-km metro lines

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Wednesday that the government is spending around Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the development of Bengaluru and would offer a double floor area ratio (FAR) in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to enable the construction of multi-storeyed buildings. FAR is a zoning metric that regulates how much one can build on a piece of land.

Speaking at an event held at Manyata Tech Park, Shivakumar said the government is prioritising smooth traffic flow. “We have already planned 350 km of metro connectivity, and aim to extend it to 500 km by next year,” he said, noting that 30,000 new vehicles are being registered in Bengaluru per month.