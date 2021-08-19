Bengaluru: 38-day-old infant sold for Rs 1.30 lakh reunited with mother

Bengaluru police have rescued a 38-day-old baby boy who was sold for Rs 1.30 lakh by her mother’s friend on Wednesday and arrested three persons. M Shirin, a maid from Vinayakanagar in Wilson Garden, had given birth to the child 38 days ago. Shirin, who is a widow, was in a relationship with Mubarak Pasha, an auto driver.

According to police sources, on August 11, Mubarak Pasha took away the child saying that he was taking him to a free health checkup camp. However, when he returned, he said that the infant had been admitted for medical treatment. He then stopped visiting Shirin and stayed at a friend’s house. Growing suspicious, Shirin visited the place where Pasha stayed and picked up a fight over her missing child.

The neighbours informed the police who reached the spot and after listening to Shirin registered a suo moto case. The probe revealed that the infant was sold to a childless couple at HBR Layout in the city.

A senior police officer said, “Shirin’s employer Tarunam Banu from Wilson garden hatched the conspiracy to sell the child to K Savood, a relative, who had no children. A businessman, Savood lives in HBR Layout.”

When Tarunam Banu approached Mubarak Pasha with a Rs 1.3 lakh offer, he agreed to sell the baby and handed it over on August 11 to Banu near Siddapura and later to Savood at his residence.

The cops have arrested Tarunam Banu, 38, Nishat Maksood Kaushar, 45, and K Savood, 51. Mubarak Pasha is at large.