Bengaluru couple allegedly kill 11-month-old daughter, claim infant ‘fell from cot’

Neighbours and eyewitnesses, who allegedly said the couple frequently quarrelled as the husband suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

The Avalahalli police in Bengaluru have arrested a 28-year-old tractor driver for allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter following a domestic quarrel. The child’s mother, who is also under investigation, is absconding with their one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Neighbours and eyewitnesses, who allegedly said the couple frequently quarreled as the husband suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 9 at a shed near Happy Garden in Kitaganur village. The couple had initially claimed that the infant had accidentally fallen from a cot after the mother fell asleep while breastfeeding her. The child was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared dead.