Knife to her throat, hands glued: Bengaluru crowd steps in to rescue woman

A routine morning turned into a hostage drama in Bengaluru’s bustling Indiranagar area on Saturday when a helmeted assailant allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman employee at a shop of her gold chain, glued her hands together, and held a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her.
Members of the public negotiated with the armed robber to ensure the woman was not harmed before chasing him down and overpowering him alongside traffic police personnel. The Indiranagar police arrested the accused, Prabhuraj, 40, after passersby handed him over.
According to the complaint filed by Domlur resident Jayashree S, she was working alone around 11.45 am at Premium Shoe and Bag Repair on 100 Feet Road when Prabhuraj entered wearing a helmet and gloves.
“He jumped over the counter where I was sitting, saying that someone was coming to kill him. He told me not to scream. When I got scared and tried to call the shop owner, he forced me to sit down, covered my mouth with his hands and held a knife to my neck. He threatened to kill me if I screamed,” she claimed.
During the assault, the attacker allegedly applied Fevikwik, a superglue, to her hands to stick them together, stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth, and struck her neck and hands with a knife. He then forcibly snatched her gold necklace, weighing around 35 grams and valued at around Rs 4.5 lakh, as per her complaint.
When Jayashree managed to free her hands and raise an alarm, the accused allegedly grabbed her by the hair, dragged her back inside the shop, and held a knife to her neck while warning the growing crowd outside not to approach. When the shop owner and bystanders attempted to intervene, Prabhuraj allegedly swung the knife at them and attacked the shop owner before attempting to flee.
Bystanders and traffic police intervene
Members of the public and traffic police personnel chased him down the street, secured him, and handed him over to the Indiranagar police station.
Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said, “With the assistance of members of the public, the police secured the accused and took him into custody. After questioning him, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.”
DCP Amathe added that the woman is safe and suffered no serious injuries. The police are currently verifying the accused’s background, with preliminary information suggesting he may be experiencing mental health difficulties. They charged him with voluntarily causing hurt during attempted robbery.