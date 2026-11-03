Knife to her throat, hands glued: Bengaluru crowd steps in to rescue woman

A routine morning turned into a hostage drama in Bengaluru’s bustling Indiranagar area on Saturday when a helmeted assailant allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman employee at a shop of her gold chain, glued her hands together, and held a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her.

Members of the public negotiated with the armed robber to ensure the woman was not harmed before chasing him down and overpowering him alongside traffic police personnel. The Indiranagar police arrested the accused, Prabhuraj, 40, after passersby handed him over.

According to the complaint filed by Domlur resident Jayashree S, she was working alone around 11.45 am at Premium Shoe and Bag Repair on 100 Feet Road when Prabhuraj entered wearing a helmet and gloves.