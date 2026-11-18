Residents from east Bengaluru, mostly from Indiranagar, have objected to a proposal to cut 137 trees at Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) Indiranagar complex to make way for a shopping complex.

In their petition to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), they pointed out that removing 137 trees will directly harm the health of residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory sensitivities.

The residents want GBA to withdraw its public notice and refuse permission for the project, planned through a public-private partnership (PPP).

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The BDA’s notice, dated November 5, gave the public 10 days to file their objections to its request for permission to remove the trees.