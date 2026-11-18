Residents from east Bengaluru, mostly from Indiranagar, have objected to a proposal to cut 137 trees at Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) Indiranagar complex to make way for a shopping complex.
In their petition to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), they pointed out that removing 137 trees will directly harm the health of residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory sensitivities.
The residents want GBA to withdraw its public notice and refuse permission for the project, planned through a public-private partnership (PPP).
The BDA’s notice, dated November 5, gave the public 10 days to file their objections to its request for permission to remove the trees.
“More than 100 objections have been filed, and the officer concerned is looking into it. The decision would be made only after consultation,” a senior BDA officer said.
In their submission to GBA, the residents said the matter should not be decided by the Authority as the project is pending before the Karnataka High Court.
I Change Indiranagar, a citizen forum, has also launched an online petition against the proposal. “Many trees are decades old, some older than the complex itself. These mature living ecosystems shelter birds, insects and urban wildlife; their removal will cause significant biodiversity loss and upset the neighbourhood’s ecological balance. Trees absorb pollutants and particulate matter, reduce dust and supply oxygen,” the petition stated.
To intensify their campaign, the residents also staged a protest on Sunday. One of the organisers said that they would hold protests every weekend till BDA drops the idea to cut the trees.
“Bengaluru city is already suffering due to lack of open spaces, and in Indiranagar, it is one of the major green spaces. This would be a disaster to axe such mature trees,” Brijesh, a resident, said.
The residents rely on the High Court’s interim order of September 2025 that barred construction activities in the space without the court’s permission. They allege that removing the trees to clear the way for redevelopment would be a step towards construction, which is in violation of the interim order.
The residents also point out that the notice does not say any of the 137 trees is dead, diseased or dangerous, or that it obstructs traffic. In their view, the trees are being cut only because they stand within the project area.