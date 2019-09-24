Bengaluru: Indigo flight delayed for more than 1 hour as pilot forgets ‘important documents’

Over 160 passengers on board IndiGo flight 6E 9002 from Bengaluru to New Delhi were stranded in the aircraft for more than an hour Monday after the pilot and co-pilot had forgotten an important document before take-off. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 11 am, left only by 12.05 pm.

Passengers had to remain seated in the flight for an hour till the documents were brought. The pilot and the co-pilot later apologised to the passengers through the intercom. Later, IndiGo issued an apology to the passengers in a tweet.

According to sources, the document was the ‘Load and Trim Sheet’ that carries details of the entire load on the flight, including the number of passengers, cargo and fuel and the general positioning of things on board. As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines, this document should always be in the cockpit.

Meanwhile, replying to passenger complaints on social media, IndiGo said, “We are so sorry to hear this. We never wish our passengers to face such experience and always try our best to offer on-time performance but our operations are also dependent on various factors which determine our performance.”