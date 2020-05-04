Lockdown norms eased: Here’s what all is allowed and what isn’t in Bengaluru

According to police, all shops and establishments can be open from 7 am to 7 pm. (AP photo) According to police, all shops and establishments can be open from 7 am to 7 pm. (AP photo)

Easing lockdown norms, Bengaluru Police has given relaxation to the entire city, excluding the 22 containment zones declared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) starting from Monday.

According to police, all shops and establishments can remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. Even wine shops, MRP outlets and MSIL stores can be opened during the specified time with customers strictly following the safety measures prescribed by the health department by maintaining social distance and wearing masks and gloves.

“From tomorrow (Monday), you do not need a pass to move in Bengaluru between 7 am and 7 pm. After 7 pm and up to 7 am the following morning, you are not allowed to move, even if you have a pass, except for medical and essential services. Checkpoints will remain and your ID may be asked. Please be responsible,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a tweet.

The Central government has classified Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru in Karnataka as ‘Red Zone’.

Here’s what’s allowed

Movement of individuals and vehicles only for permitted activities between 7 am and 7 pm. Four Wheeler vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides the vehicle driver; for two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed.

All malls, market complexes and markets shall remain closed in urban areas, i.e., areas within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. However, shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted.

All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. Social distancing (6 Feet) will be maintained in all cases.

E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods. Private offices can operate with upto 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

Construction activities in urban areas: Only in situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside.) Industrial establishments in urban areas: Only Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; Production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Manufacturing of IT hardware; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, Manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted. All industrial activities are permitted in rural areas. Construction of renewable energy projects is permitted.

Speaking to the media, Bhaskar Rao said, “Cases will be booked against those who take out their vehicles unnecessarily. Vehicles should not speed beyond 30 km per hour. All the people going to offices must carry their ID cards.”

What all isn’t allowed

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws, Taxis and cab aggregators, Intra-district and inter-district plying of buses. Barber shops, spas and salons are not permitted.

All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Inter-State Buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA.

Metro rail services.

Inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities as permitted by MHA.

All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted.

Hospitality services other than those used for housing health/Police/Government officials/healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists, and those used for quarantine facilities.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/functions/other gatherings.

All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

