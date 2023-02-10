India showing that economy, ecology not at odds with each other: Hardeep Puri at G20 meeting

Addressing delegates on the second day of the first meeting of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group under India’s G20 Presidency being held in Bengaluru, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said India was uniquely placed to champion the cause of the global south. Puri said that “India is demonstrating that economy and ecology are not at odds with each other”, but are in fact, fundamentally intertwined.

“Tackling the interrelated matters of climate change and biodiversity loss demands a concerted and calibrated global effort. This will require committed and farsighted leadership by the G20 nations which collectively account for 85% of the world’s GDP, 75% of the global trade, and two-thirds of the global population. The Global South, in particular, looks up to the G20 dialogue and desires an urgent consensus that prevents both a climate crisis and a debt crisis for developing nations,’ ’said Puri Friday.

Saying that India is “uniquely positioned to champion the aspirations of the Global South’’, Puri added that in the last eight years, the Modi administration has taken many transformative steps in advocating ‘climate justice’.

Talking about the importance of the Working Group Meeting, Puri said this year’s Working Group provides an opportunity for G20 nations

to conceptualise and adopt a concrete roadmap based on the recommendations at COP-27 in Sharm el-Sheikh and the Biodiversity Conference held in Montreal recently. He added that the Working Group will enable a shift in mindset from ownership to stewardship of

natural resources.

The deliberations of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) under the G20 Sherpa Track commenced with the first meeting of the ECSWG on Thursday in Bengaluru.

A.S Rawat, Director General, Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) discussed the global perspectives on the

eco-restoration aspects specifically with respect to mining and forest fire affected areas. During this session, representatives from G20

countries shared their experiences and best practices on Restoration of Mining and Forest Fire Affected Areas.

Under G20, India will be pushing a target of 50% reduction in degraded land by 2040 by G20 countries. India’s own targets include restoring

26 million hectares of land and sequestering an additional 2.5–3 billion tons of CO2 by 2030.

Delegates further discussed the increase of forest fires globally. In the last two decades, 29% global forest loss has been caused by forest

fires. As much as 81% of tree cover loss witnessed in five G20 countries.