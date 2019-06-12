Bangalore IMA jewels scam: Congress MLA Roshan Baig refutes allegations of proximity

Refuting allegations against him in the IMA scam after its Bangalore-based promoter went absconding with over Rs 2,000 crore, senior Congress leader and Shivaji Nagar MLA R. Roshan Baig took on his political rivals for targeting him for dragging him into the matter. In a series of tweets, the Shivajinagar MLA said that the entire episode took place as part of a “full-fledged attempt” to character-assassinate him after his recent political fallouts.

R.Roshan Baig was tagged onto the case after Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the absconding chief of I Monetary Advisory named the former in a viral audio clip. In the clip, Khan claims that the Congress MLA claiming had taken 400 crores from him and that the same was not repaid as the Congress MLA did not get the ticket from the party for the recent Lok Sabha polls.

After my recent political fallouts, some of my adversaries have made a full-fledged attempt at assassinating my character by orchestrating a series of events using underhanded methods. The entire hitjob has been carried out using a baseless, un-investigated audio recording. (1/n) — Roshan Baig (@rroshanbaig) June 12, 2019

“By the time you would be listening to this message, I’m certain that I won’t be there in this world. I have decided to end my life. Sir, I built this company with a lot of hard work in the last 12 to 13 years. But because of the corruption in the Central government and the state government, I kept bribing the bureaucrats and Muslim politicians. The PMO and the RBI were misinformed,” the audio clip that was sent to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner by Khan mentions.

The audio clip was leaked and was shared on several local groups in the city went viral in no time. Further, in the clip, Khan says, “It had become an earning opportunity for all these officers and politicians. My final problem arose when the local MLA refused to return Rs 400 crore to me when he did not get the ticket.”

Soon after the suicide voice note went viral, thousands of investors gathered in front of the IMA Jewels store at Commercial Street which forced the police to rush to the spot to control the situation. Special desks were set up at Commercial Street police station to file cases. The total number of complaints, while this is being reported has crossed 13,500 according to the police.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Fire Force DIGP B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda will lead the 10-member SIT which also includes DCP (Crime) S. Girish and ACP Balaraju among others.

At the same time, MLA Roshan Baig and minority welfare minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are expected to meet media persons to clarify allegations of them having close links with the IMA group.