‘Supporter’ booked for illegal I-Day posters featuring Karnataka CM, minister

The posters were found in Vidyaranyapura during an inspection on Wednesday. (Photo by special arrangement)

The police have booked a man for allegedly putting up unauthorised Independence Day posters featuring Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in the state capital.

The police identified the accused as S Shivakumar. Sources said he claims to be a supporter of Gowda and put up the posters to “please” the minister.

According to a police complaint filed by a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) official, the posters were found pasted on public structures in Ward 10, Vidyaranyapura, during an inspection between 5 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday.

Officials said such unauthorised posters disfigure public spaces, require civic staff to undertake removal drives, and obstruct other work.