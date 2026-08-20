‘Supporter’ booked for illegal I-Day posters featuring Karnataka CM, minister

The accused allegedly put up the posters to please Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
2 min readBengaluruAug 20, 2026 07:53 PM IST
Bengaluru posters caseThe posters were found in Vidyaranyapura during an inspection on Wednesday. (Photo by special arrangement)
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The police have booked a man for allegedly putting up unauthorised Independence Day posters featuring Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in the state capital.

The police identified the accused as S Shivakumar. Sources said he claims to be a supporter of Gowda and put up the posters to “please” the minister.

According to a police complaint filed by a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) official, the posters were found pasted on public structures in Ward 10, Vidyaranyapura, during an inspection between 5 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday.

Officials said such unauthorised posters disfigure public spaces, require civic staff to undertake removal drives, and obstruct other work.

Krishna Byre Gowda said the case was registered under the Karnataka Open Places Disfigurement Act.

Shivakumar was also booked by the Kodigehalli police for allegedly putting up unauthorised advertising material at the railway underpass in Sahakara Nagar. Civic officials noticed the unauthorised posters, which also featured Independence Day greetings, during an inspection on August 14. They also found an unauthorised advertisement bearing the name Tantu Charu Shushaya there.

The complaints in the Vidyaranyapura and Kodigehalli cases were filed by Govindappa Bajanthri and Varun, who are assistant executive engineers in the respective subdivisional offices.

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