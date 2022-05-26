scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

IKEA set to open in Bengaluru next month

The IKEA store will be inaugurated by CEO of Ingka Group, Jester Brodin, who has invited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the event.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 26, 2022 10:33:09 am
IKEA's India head office is located in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

Bengaluru is set to get an IKEA store in Nagasandra next month. The furniture store will be inaugurated by CEO of Ingka Group, Jester Brodin, who has invited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the event.

In fact, Brodin recently held discussions with Bommai on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Also read |Karnataka CM Bommai’s Davos tour ends, MoUs worth Rs 52,000 crore signed

The India head office of IKEA is located in Bengaluru, and issues related to the extensive use of Bamboo and other locally available raw materials in making furniture came up for discussion during their meeting.

More from Bangalore
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Information Technology-Biotechnology Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Industries E V Ramana Reddy, the CM’s Principal Secretary N Manjunath and Commissioner in the Department of Industries Gunjan Krishna were present at the meeting.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement