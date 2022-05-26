IKEA set to open in Bengaluru next month

Bengaluru is set to get an IKEA store in Nagasandra next month. The furniture store will be inaugurated by CEO of Ingka Group, Jester Brodin, who has invited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the event.

In fact, Brodin recently held discussions with Bommai on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The India head office of IKEA is located in Bengaluru, and issues related to the extensive use of Bamboo and other locally available raw materials in making furniture came up for discussion during their meeting.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Information Technology-Biotechnology Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Industries E V Ramana Reddy, the CM’s Principal Secretary N Manjunath and Commissioner in the Department of Industries Gunjan Krishna were present at the meeting.