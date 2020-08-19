Bengaluru: IISc student texts friends suspecting Covid-19 symptoms, kills self

An IISc official added that the mental wellbeing of the students, faculty, and staff is of serious concern.

A post-graduate student of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru was found dead in his room, the police said, adding that suicide is suspected. The police added that the 24-year-old MTech student — who hails from Chattisgarh — had earlier sent text messages to his friends in his native place on “ending his own life as he was having Covid-19 symptoms” for the past few days.

“Identified as Sandeep Kumar Markande, we found him hanging in his room after the Institute’s authorities aleterd us after Markande’s friend from Chattisgarh informed the Institute’s authorities,” an officer from Sadashivanagar police station told Indianexpress.com.

Shocked on receiving his mail, some friends tried reaching out to him but there was no response. “This is when one among them reached out to the IISc staff after which the security guards on campus were asked to check his room by the institute’s officials when he was found dead,” the police added.

The Institute is yet to confirm whether the student had reported any symptoms of corovirus infection to them. Meanwhile, the swabs of the deceased have been taken posthumously to confirm the same, the police added.

READ | Covid-19: IISc Bengaluru opens testing facility after 19 people on campus test positive

Meanwhile, IISc said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to report the death of a student in IISc by suicide. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student, who was pursuing an MTech degree at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences.”

An IISc official added that the mental wellbeing of the students, faculty, and staff is of serious concern. “We have provided facilities and wellness resources which include 24 x 7 emergency call service for anyone needing to talk to a mental health professional, 24 x 7 online counseling and support, one-on-one counseling with counselors and psychiatrists on campus, and other Resources and links hosted by IISc’s Wellness Centre,” the official statement mentioned.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Sadashivanagar police station and further investigation is underway

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd