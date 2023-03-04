scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Bengaluru IISc reaches out to science buffs on Open Science Day

The IISc’s aerospace engineering department prepared a roadmap to avoid the collision of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Students and science and technology enthusiasts got an opportunity to visit the institute and explore its initiatives and activities on Saturday. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) observed its annual Open Science Day after a gap of two years, during which it was suspended because of the Covid pandemic.

Students and science and technology enthusiasts got an opportunity to visit the institute and explore its initiatives and activities on Saturday. Lectures, experimental demos, poster presentations, exhibitions quiz contests, and other competitions were held in various departments and centres. A kids’ zone was also organised, with a number of science and technology demos on display.

The IISc’s aerospace engineering department prepared a roadmap to avoid the collision of unmanned aerial vehicles. “In the coming days the number of UAVs will be enormous, so we need to control them to avoid collisions. If a drone fails, steps need to be taken to avoid maximum damage. Our roadmap deals with that,” said Ishfaq Zahoor Bhat, a PhD scholar with the department.

The Interdisciplinary Centre for Water Research at the IISc explained the causes of urban flooding and measures to contain the damage. Balaram, a researcher with the department, said, “Here we have prepared a model showing how concretisation of urban areas leads to flooding. We have prepared a model showing what was the core reason behind the flooding in Bengaluru in 2022. A lake plays an important role in controlling flooding and this is what we are showing to the kids.”

The Centre for Brain Research, which was inaugurated in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a pilot study called “multimodal intervention trial for the prevention of dementia”.

“This is a pilot study where we are looking for volunteers above the age of 55. We will see if lifestyle-based interventions could reduce the risk of dementia. The interventions would be in terms of physical and brain exercises along with diet,” said Dr Thomas, who is heading the study.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) displayed models of TAPAS-UAV, anti-tank guided missiles and the Archer UAV.

Opposite to the IISc’s heritage block was Vigyan Adda, where the public could interact with the scientists.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 20:37 IST
