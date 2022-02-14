Bengaluru: IISc receives Rs 425-crore donation to set up medical institute, 800-bed multi-speciality hospital

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will set up a postgraduate medical school along with an 800-bed multi-speciality hospital in its Bengaluru campus. On Monday, the institute inked a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy, who collectively donated Rs 425 crore to set up the new facilities. The sum is considered to be the largest single private donation received by the IISc. The hospital will be named as the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

The academic centrepiece of this initiative will be an integrated dual-degree MD-PhD programme aimed at creating a new breed of physician-scientists, who will pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions, driven by a bench-to-bedside philosophy, said officials. They will be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at the IISc.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc said, “Their generous contribution will help us realise our vision of seamless coupling between clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds. We hope that this creates a new template for institution building in India, particularly in medical research.”

Susmita Bagchi said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the IISc. In a country like ours, medical research and delivery cannot be left to the government or the corporate sector alone. The time has come for more people like us to engage. With the IISc, we find shared vision. It is an institution with depth, competence, leadership, and capacity to deliver in scale. We are greatly confident of the lasting, beneficial outcome of our donation.”

Radha Parthasarathy said, “The IISc’s larger vision to integrate science, engineering, and medicine in one campus is very new to India. This is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate. The IISc’s global reputation and network will attract outstanding talent to create breakthroughs in research and delivery of medicine. The pandemic we are living through has established the need for urgency in creating universal access and equity in medicine. We are grateful to be a part of a new journey in the history of India’s most respected research institution.”

The building of the hospital has been designed by Ahmedabad-based architects Archi Medes (I) Consultants Pvt Ltd. The hospital will be operational by the end of 2024. It will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. The clinical and surgical departments in the hospital will facilitate comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialities including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, dermatology and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, and so on.