Bengaluru civic body to introduce animal waste collection to prevent unscientific disposal

In a bid to stop unscientific disposal of animal waste in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), city’s local civic body, has decided to collect and transport the same from meat shops on a daily basis, for a fixed fee.

Advertising

The local civic body has floated tenders to pick vendors for each zone who can complete the process, as planned.

According to Randeep, Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management, BBMP, the city will have a dedicated waste collection stream for the first time with meat shops mapped by an app that would also demarcate the easiest route for animal waste collection. “Each meat shopkeeper will be asked to pay the selected vendor a user fee for the daily service,” he said.

BBMP officials explained that the proposal for a dedicated animal waste disposal system arose after a recent study indicated animal waste disposed on the sides of the roads were among the main reasons behind stray dogs thriving in the city.

Advertising

According to officials from the animal husbandry department of the BBMP, as many as 3,850 meat shops generate over 45.7 tonnes of animal waste on a daily basis. “The same doubles on Sundays and festival days as over 87.6 tonnes of meat waste is generated from these shops, some registered and others illegal,” officials said citing the study.

To enable efficient incineration of animal waste collected, the BBMP has proposed to begin three rendering plants with a capacity of 20 tonnes a day. “With each plant estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, this would help complete the process of animal waste disposal without pollution,” an official from the solid waste management department of BBMP said.

As of now, the animal waste collected from various points in the city is incinerated at private rendering plants situated in Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, and Mulbagal.