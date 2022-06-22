Bengaluru: IAF, NIMHANS ink MoU for conducting counselling workshop

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on conducting a counselling-cum-mentoring workshop for IAF instructors posted in various training institutes, among others. The MoU was signed at the Headquarters Training Command, IAF in Bengaluru on June 21.

“NIMHANS being a multidisciplinary institute, having vast experience and expertise in academic pursuits, research, mental health training and patient care has instituted the counselling and mentoring programme for IAF,” a statement read.

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, senior Air Staff Officer, Headquarters Training Command, and Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS signed the MoU.

This six-day workshop to be conducted in various batches would cover topics such as adolescent development, stress management and positive coping, handling mental health crisis and its management by the officers and instructors.

“The programme is designed with an aim to teach the instructors posted to various Training Establishment and Institutions of the IAF to effectively use counselling and Mentoring Skills. This would help the trainees to overcome the stress of military training imparted during the Ab-initio stage and to face the challenges of life in future, in a better way,” the release said.