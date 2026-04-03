‘Stepped on her neck’: Bengaluru man arrested for killing wife over Rs 2 lakh financial dispute

The Bengaluru police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues, particularly regarding money set aside for household expenses. (Express Photo)

The Bengaluru police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife by stepping on her neck following a domestic and financial dispute on Thursday.

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The accused, identified as Dhariyappa, a construction worker, is said to have killed his wife, Kavya, 35, after an argument at their house in Peenya.

The police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues, particularly regarding money set aside for household expenses being sent to either the wife’s or the husband’s family. On Thursday, Dhariyappa allegedly got into a heated argument with his wife, Kavya, over Rs 2 lakh kept aside for household use, as he intended to give it to his brother.