‘Stepped on her neck’: Bengaluru man arrested for killing wife over Rs 2 lakh financial dispute

The Bengaluru police said preliminary investigation shows the couple’s children were away from home when their mother was killed.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Apr 3, 2026 10:50 AM IST
The Bengaluru police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues, particularly regarding money set aside for household expenses. (Express Photo)The Bengaluru police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues, particularly regarding money set aside for household expenses. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bengaluru police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife by stepping on her neck following a domestic and financial dispute on Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The accused, identified as Dhariyappa, a construction worker, is said to have killed his wife, Kavya, 35, after an argument at their house in Peenya. 

The police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues, particularly regarding money set aside for household expenses being sent to either the wife’s or the husband’s family. On Thursday, Dhariyappa allegedly got into a heated argument with his wife, Kavya, over Rs 2 lakh kept aside for household use, as he intended to give it to his brother.

During the argument, Dhariyappa allegedly assaulted Kavya and pressed his foot on her neck, leading to her death. 

Aldo Read | Debt-ridden man kills mother and ailing sister, slits nephew’s throat before suicide bid near Bengaluru

The police said Dhariyappa remained in the house after allegedly committing the crime, and later informed the police. They rushed to the house and took Dhariyappa into custody.

“A case is being registered, and the accused will be booked under the relevant sections of murder. The motive appears to be financial and domestic issues. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances,” a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident occurred when the couple’s two children — a son studying in Class 10 and a daughter in junior college — were away from home. 

Story continues below this ad

The police are continuing the probe to gather further evidence and verify the sequence of events leading to the crime.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments