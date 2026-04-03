‘Stepped on her neck’: Bengaluru man arrested for killing wife over Rs 2 lakh financial dispute

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The Bengaluru police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife by stepping on her neck following a domestic and financial dispute on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Dhariyappa, a construction worker, is said to have killed his wife, Kavya, 35, after an argument at their house in Peenya.
The police said the couple frequently argued over financial issues, particularly regarding money set aside for household expenses being sent to either the wife’s or the husband’s family. On Thursday, Dhariyappa allegedly got into a heated argument with his wife, Kavya, over Rs 2 lakh kept aside for household use, as he intended to give it to his brother.
During the argument, Dhariyappa allegedly assaulted Kavya and pressed his foot on her neck, leading to her death.
The police said Dhariyappa remained in the house after allegedly committing the crime, and later informed the police. They rushed to the house and took Dhariyappa into custody.
“A case is being registered, and the accused will be booked under the relevant sections of murder. The motive appears to be financial and domestic issues. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances,” a police officer said.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident occurred when the couple’s two children — a son studying in Class 10 and a daughter in junior college — were away from home.
The police are continuing the probe to gather further evidence and verify the sequence of events leading to the crime.
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