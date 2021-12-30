Bengaluru: Husband, daughter behind 42-year-old woman’s murder

A property dispute and an affair led to the murder of the 42-year-old Bengaluru woman, Archana Reddy, the police said following seven arrests in the case. According to the police, Archana’s 21-year-old daughter from her first husband was in a relationship with her second husband, Naveen, 33. The daughter, Yuvika Reddy, 21, was also demanding her share in the ancestral property, which her mother was unwilling to part with, the police added.

Those arrested include Yuvika, Naveen, and his aides Santosh Kumar (29), Anupam Singa (24), Narendra (30) and Anand (29).

On Monday night, Archana Reddy, a resident of Bellandur, was hacked to death by a few men near Hosa road around 10.30pm when she was heading home in her car. Her minor son, also from the first husband, was with her.

Sources in the police said, “After her divorce, Archana had married a gym trainer who had moved in with her. A few months ago, however, she discovered that Naveen was having an affair with Yuvika. She threw Naveen out of the house, after which Yuvika also left the house to be with Navin. However, the duo began facing funds crunch as Archana had stopped giving money to both Yuvika and Naveen.”

Sources further said that Yuvika began demanding her share of property from her mother, which the latter denied. At the same time, according to the police, Archana had befriended another person named Rohith with whom she was planning to trouble Naveen. Getting to know about it, Yuvika is supposed to have passed on the information to Naveen.

The police said that Naveen with his friends hatched a plan to kill Arachana when she would come to Jigani to cast vote in the gram panchayat elections on Monday.

The police said Archana comes from a rich family and she had a lot of ancestral property. “While it is clear that Yuvika and Naveen did it for money, we are yet to ascertain the motive of Naveen’s friends. We need to know whether it was contract killing or if there are other angles. The accused are in police custody for interrogation,” a police officer said.