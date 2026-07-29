Human head found near Bengaluru cricket ground, body near railway tracks

Residents of Bengaluru’s Kodathi village had suspected murder after spotting stray dogs carrying human remains.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Bengaluru human head, Bengaluru railway accident, Kodathi cricket ground, Whitefield police, Bengaluru crime news, severed head Bengaluru, Railway Police Bengaluru, unidentified body Bengaluru, Kodathi village, Indian Express news, Bengaluru newsThe Bengaluru police said dogs may have carried remains from the railway tracks and that the identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed. (File Photo)
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It was a puzzle most macabre.

On Tuesday night, Bengaluru Police found a headless body on railway tracks.

On Wednesday morning they found a human head near a cricket playground, 200 metres away.

In between, there were stray dogs.

Police suspect the dogs dragged the head from the tracks to the ground, and left a grisly present – disfigured and almost impossible for police to identify – for locals out for their morning walk.

Unofficially, the body and head are believed to be that of a 28-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who may have been the tragic victim of a railway accident.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death. The severed head recovered near the playground belongs to the same person. We believe stray dogs dragged it from the railway tracks to the playground. We are yet to ascertain the deceased’s identity,” Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, said.

Following the recovery, personnel from the Railway Police, Varthur Police, the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) team, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot and conducted a detailed examination.

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