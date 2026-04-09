Groom-to-be crushed to death by tractor during Bengaluru temple procession

Harish's family members protested at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, demanding strict action against the tractor driver and accountability from the organisers of the procession.

A 26-year-old man who had come to invite a friend to his wedding died after a tractor ran him over during a temple procession in Hulimavu traffic police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru early on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Harish P, a resident of Banashankari, was scheduled to marry on April 29 and 30. According to the police, he had visited a friend’s house in Hulimavu to distribute wedding invitations and stayed back to witness a local temple fair.

The incident occurred around 5 am during a procession for the deity Muthuraya Swamy.

The police said the idol was being carried on a tractor moving along a sloping road when the driver allegedly lost control. The vehicle came down at speed and crushed Harish between the tractor and a compound wall, leaving him critically injured.