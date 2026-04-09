Groom-to-be crushed to death by tractor during Bengaluru temple procession

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A 26-year-old man who had come to invite a friend to his wedding died after a tractor ran him over during a temple procession in Hulimavu traffic police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru early on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Harish P, a resident of Banashankari, was scheduled to marry on April 29 and 30. According to the police, he had visited a friend’s house in Hulimavu to distribute wedding invitations and stayed back to witness a local temple fair.
The incident occurred around 5 am during a procession for the deity Muthuraya Swamy.
The police said the idol was being carried on a tractor moving along a sloping road when the driver allegedly lost control. The vehicle came down at speed and crushed Harish between the tractor and a compound wall, leaving him critically injured.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. The driver fled the scene after the accident.
Preliminary investigations suggest the driver was negligent.
The police registered a case and are trying to trace the accused. They said the driver was known to local residents.
Following the incident, Harish’s family members and relatives protested at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, demanding strict action against the driver and accountability from the organisers of the procession.
The police said further investigation is underway.
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