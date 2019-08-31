Bengaluru: Huge spike in bus, air fares for long weekend

Many in Bengaluru who are heading to their hometown or a trip for the long weekend are in for a surprise as private bus operators and some airlines have hiked ticket prices on account of the Ganesha festival.

Some private bus operators have hiked ticket prices by up to 70 per cent, despite warnings from the transport department. They are collecting Rs 2,000 to 3,000 premium for AC services from Bengaluru to Chennai, Panaji, Hyderabad, Kochi and other cities in Kerala.

If you are planning to travel to Mysuru, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru and Mangaluru from Bengaluru, the fares have increased by at least 50 per cent in comparison to the normal days. The fares have increased due to the high demand and this happens during all major festivals in the state.

“This time the added rush is due to three days of continuous holidays. Travel operators have increased fares by 20-30 per cent or it has been an across the board increase of Rs 400,” said a booking counter operator of a private transport company.

Similarly, some airlines have doubled their fares for Saturday. The fare is expected to be normal by Monday.

In Karnataka, many celebrate the Ganesha Chaturthi for two days, Gowri Habba and Ganesha festival on September 1 and Sept 2, respectively.

Meanwhile, the state government-owned Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has offered a 5 per cent discount on the fare if four or more passengers book tickets in a single booking. A discount of 10 per cent of the total fare will be offered in onward and return tickets are booked simultaneously.

“In addition to the 1,800 special services scheduled for the weekend, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands based on passenger needs,” said KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager.

Karnataka Transport commissioner V P Ikkeri said, “The transport department would take stringent action against errant operators. Our officials would check online booking sites to ensure they do not charge more than normal fares.”

For complaints, passengers can call the transport department on 94498 63211.