Bengaluru Police to launch software for house owners to submit tenant details online

This software will help the police in keeping data of immigrants and track criminal activities. (Representational image)

The Bengaluru Police will launch a software exclusively for house owners in the city to submit the details of their tenants from foreign countries and other states online.

The software, making of which is still under progress, will have a platform where the house owners have to compulsorily upload the tenants’ details including the identity cards and house agreement details that will come in handy in case any criminal activity takes place at the residence, said the police.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, city police chief Kamal Pant said the software is to collect the details and store data with the police to prevent crimes committed by immigrants. “The house owners who give out their house or flats for rent to the foreigners and people from other states have to upload the details of tenants to the software. This will help the police in keeping data of immigrants and track criminal activities.”

“The online software will help house owners to submit details of their tenants to the jurisdictional police station easily,” Pant added.

According to the cops, the landlords may have to furnish the details of tenants including identity proofs, number of members in the family or tenants, copy of rent agreement between the tenant and the owner and the native place of tenants. In the case of foreign nationals, landlords should provide a copy of the passport and other travel documents as well as the purpose of stay.

In 2008, then city police commissioner Shankar M Bidari tried to make tenant verification mandatory but the project had hit a dead end.

“Most owners do not crosscheck the antecedents of their tenants. Landlords are happy as long as the tenant pays the rent on time. Few landlords are even least bothered about tenants’ activities. Houses often turn haven for illegal immigrants and activities such as drug-related activities. This software will help police and the house owners to keep a record of the tenant data and use them if anything illegal happens in the house,” a senior police officer said.