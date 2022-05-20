scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru: Hours after hoax bomb threat call to airport, cops arrest accused who wanted to trap brother-in-law

After receiving the hoax bomb threat call, the police had reached the airport along with the CISF and a dog squad and conducted a search in the entire airport.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
May 20, 2022 9:08:04 pm
The accused has been identified as Shubhashish Gupta, who had earlier worked at the airport. (File)

Hours after the Bengaluru International airport received a bomb threat Friday morning, the city police arrested the caller who had made the hoax call.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused wanted to trap his brother-in-law in the case and made a call to the police control room and identified himself as Deepak.

The accused has been identified as Shubhashish Gupta, who had earlier worked at the airport. “The accused stays at a paying guest (PG) in Wilson Garden from where he was arrested. He wanted to trap his brother-in-law who is going through a divorce with his sister,” the police told The Indian Express.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

After receiving the hoax bomb threat call, the police had reached the airport along with the CISF and a dog squad and conducted a search in the entire airport.

More from Bangalore

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review: Tabu towers over everyone in this Kartik ...Premium
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review: Tabu towers over everyone in this Kartik ...
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
More Premium Stories >>

A complaint was filed with the Vidhana Soudha police by a sub-inspector of the Command Centre in the office of the Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru after the agencies declared the airport safe and said the call was a hoax. The Vidhana Soudha police immediately started investigations and traced the accused’s mobile number which he used to make the hoax call to the airport.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement