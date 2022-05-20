Bengaluru: Hours after hoax bomb threat call to airport, cops arrest accused who wanted to trap brother-in-law

Hours after the Bengaluru International airport received a bomb threat Friday morning, the city police arrested the caller who had made the hoax call.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused wanted to trap his brother-in-law in the case and made a call to the police control room and identified himself as Deepak.

The accused has been identified as Shubhashish Gupta, who had earlier worked at the airport. “The accused stays at a paying guest (PG) in Wilson Garden from where he was arrested. He wanted to trap his brother-in-law who is going through a divorce with his sister,” the police told The Indian Express.

After receiving the hoax bomb threat call, the police had reached the airport along with the CISF and a dog squad and conducted a search in the entire airport.

A complaint was filed with the Vidhana Soudha police by a sub-inspector of the Command Centre in the office of the Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru after the agencies declared the airport safe and said the call was a hoax. The Vidhana Soudha police immediately started investigations and traced the accused’s mobile number which he used to make the hoax call to the airport.