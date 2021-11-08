Bengaluru: Hotels, restaurants hike food prices

Hotel and restaurant owners here have decided to increase the price of food items by at least 10 per cent from Monday. Restaurateurs said they had to take the difficult decision in view of the rise in the prices of commercial LPG, edible oils and vegetables.

The president of Bruhat Bangalore Hoteliers Association (BBHA), PC Rao, told indianexpress.com that the hike was inevitable since rates at hotels have not been revised in the last two years.

“The price of a cylinder of 19-kg commercial LPG has gone up from Rs 1,081 in May 2020 to Rs 2,064 now. Moreover, the prices of other commodities like edible oils have also increased. Big hotels can manage with a minimum hike but for the smaller establishments, the price hike could be between 15-20 per cent. Otherwise, they will not make any profit.”

The price hike will be effective from November 8 in Bangalore, but the new rates will be charged in some other parts of the state from December 15.

He said that restaurants, on an average, change LPG cylinders thrice a day.

“The price of a masala dosa, which is Rs 50-Rs 60 in most restaurants, will now be between Rs 55-Rs 65. Darshinis (self-service restaurants) are incurring heavy losses. Moreover, we need to realise that the salaries of restaurant employees and commercial rent have also increased. Taking into account all the facts, the hike seems pertinent,” Rao added.

He said that representatives from hotel associations in south India will request the Union government to reduce the GST on commercial LPG cylinders from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.