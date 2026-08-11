1 tonne rotten food seized from 60 Bengaluru star hotels, McDonald’s served notice

The officials seized 640kg of expired mutton, fish, and chicken; 276 kg of rotten vegetables; 45 litres of expired dairy products; 12kg of stale bakery products, including cakes; and expired or mislabelled cereals. (Express photo/Special arrangement)

Karnataka’s food safety officials have seized nearly one tonne of expired or rotten food from 60 star hotels in Bengaluru during a three-day inspection drive that concluded on August 9.

Thirty teams of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (KFSDA), during the inspection drive on 3- and 5-star hotels in Bengaluru Urban district, collected 77 food samples and forwarded them to the laboratories to assess their quality and compliance with food safety standards.

In one of the compliance checks, the team also served notice on a McDonald’s outlet on Brigade Road after it was found using the banned Magnesium Sulfite (MgSO3) to treat frying oil, Srinivas K, Commissioner, KFSDA, said. The matter will be examined under the prevailing food safety regulations and other applicable legal provisions, and necessary further action will be taken based on the findings, he added.