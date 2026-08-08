Expired meat, veggies with fungus: What officials found at 6 Bengaluru 5-star hotels

The inspections revealed several food safety violations, including the storage of expired food products and unhygienic food handling and storage conditions.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department destroyed more than 250 kg of meat, 207 kg of vegetables, 32 litres of milk, and three kg of bakery products from six of the top five-star hotels in Bengaluru on Friday after finding violations of food safety practices, including storage beyond expiry dates and inferior storage systems.

The action comes close on the heels of a crackdown on the sale of junk food around schools and colleges in Bengaluru.

According to the FSDA, 76 kg of meat, 200 kg of vegetables and 32 litres of expired milk were seized and destroyed at the Lalit Ashok (South Annexe); 15 kg of meat was seized at the Shangri La; 19 kg of meat at Four Seasons; three kg of expired bakery products at the Vivanta Whitefield; 72 kg of meat/fish at Taj Yeshwantpur and 50 kg of chicken, 25 kg of meat, 23 kg of fish, and seven kg of vegetables at the Radisson Blu hotel.