Bengaluru father allegedly killed daughters, roamed around 5-star hotel

Last Saturday, Imran took his children to his elder brother's apartment, and the next day he checked into the Bengaluru hotel. (Express Photo)

A Bengaluru father allegedly killed his 10-year-old girl and her five-year-old sister at a luxury hotel in the city and then wandered its corridors for hours, police said Tuesday after examining CCTV footage.

The footage from the hotel near the Bengaluru airport showed Imran SG wandering the property for nearly four hours – after he allegedly killed his children – before returning to their room and attempting suicide.

According to the police, Imran allegedly killed his daughters around 1 pm Monday, an hour after he was supposed to check-out. CCTV footage showed him leaving the room and returning only at 4.30 pm.

When hotel security entered the room after 4.30 pm, and after he failed to check-out, he was found unconscious on the floor. The bodies of his two daughters were also found.