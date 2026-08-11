Bengaluru father allegedly killed daughters, roamed around 5-star hotel

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A Bengaluru father allegedly killed his 10-year-old girl and her five-year-old sister at a luxury hotel in the city and then wandered its corridors for hours, police said Tuesday after examining CCTV footage.
The footage from the hotel near the Bengaluru airport showed Imran SG wandering the property for nearly four hours – after he allegedly killed his children – before returning to their room and attempting suicide.
According to the police, Imran allegedly killed his daughters around 1 pm Monday, an hour after he was supposed to check-out. CCTV footage showed him leaving the room and returning only at 4.30 pm.
When hotel security entered the room after 4.30 pm, and after he failed to check-out, he was found unconscious on the floor. The bodies of his two daughters were also found.
Hotel staff admitted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A police officer told The Indian Express: “It appears that he did not know what to do after killing his own children. He looked stressed, but none of the hotel staff noticed it.”
Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Imran’s family is from Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh.
He married Sana 12 years ago. The couple – who have been living separately – had agreed that their children would stay with Sana on weekdays and with Imran on the weekends.
They were also locked in a battle over a c0-owned apartment and custody of their children. Imran wanted Rs 8 lakh as his share of the property and full custody of the children as part of the divorce, police said.
Last week, Imran took his children to his brother’s apartment.
The next day – i.e., Sunday, August 9 – he checked into the hotel.
RECAP | Bengaluru hotel horror: Father checked into 5-star with girls, they are dead
“Sana was aware (of where the children were) as she spoke to her daughter over the phone and the older child carried a laptop… their location was shared with Sana. The mother did not object as Imran had taken them to a luxurious hotel and expected her kids would enjoy the ambience,” the police officer said.
On Sunday the couple exchanged sharp messages on WhatsApp – over custody of the children.
When Imran refused to return them, Sana threatened legal action against him.
The police reportedly recovered a two-page ‘suicide note’, in which Imran declared he did not want his children to grow up in ‘such an environment’, possibly referring to his belief that Sana was having an affair.
The police also said Imran and Sana had attended counseling sessions. “… two months ago they separated, and the divorce petition from Imran was yet to be moved,” the officer said.
Imran has been charged with murder.
The bodies of his daughter have been returned to their mother after autopsies were conducted.
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