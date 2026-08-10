Father kills daughters aged 5 and 10 at 5-star Bengaluru hotel: Police

The hotel’s security manager informed the police on Monday evening about the deaths. The police found Imran lying on the floor in the hotel room. The hospital security shifted him to Manipal Hospital. (Pixabay)

A man is suspected of killing his two daughters, aged 5 and 10, at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru on Monday, the police said, adding that the man was found alive in the room.

The police identified the man as S G Imran, 40, a resident of Nagawar Main Road in Bengaluru North.

The hotel’s security manager informed the police on Monday evening about the deaths. The police found Imran lying on the floor in the hotel room. The hospital security shifted him to Manipal Hospital.

Imran reportedly had a marital dispute with his wife and accused her of cheating, according to a note recovered by police.