Father kills daughters aged 5 and 10 at 5-star Bengaluru hotel: Police

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A man is suspected of killing his two daughters, aged 5 and 10, at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru on Monday, the police said, adding that the man was found alive in the room.
The police identified the man as S G Imran, 40, a resident of Nagawar Main Road in Bengaluru North.
The hotel’s security manager informed the police on Monday evening about the deaths. The police found Imran lying on the floor in the hotel room. The hospital security shifted him to Manipal Hospital.
Imran reportedly had a marital dispute with his wife and accused her of cheating, according to a note recovered by police.
Imran, who police say is now out of danger, worked as a manager in a cab service company. According to a police officer, Imran and his daughters checked into the hotel on Sunday evening around 7 pm. They were supposed to check out around noon on Monday.
When Imran did not check out on time, the staff went around 4.30 pm to check in on them. When there was no response, they opened the door with a master key and found the kids dead and Imran unconscious.
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