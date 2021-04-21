Bengaluru hospitals offer home care packages for Covid patients to reduce strain

Private hospitals in Bengaluru have begun offering home care packages to Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, who are eligible for home isolation as there are no beds available at city hospitals due to a relentless surge in Covid-19 cases during the prevailing second wave of the pandemic.

City hospitals are offering various packages to patients, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 17,000. They are providing special home quarantine kits to patients who are availing this offer. These include vitals monitoring kit that contains a digital thermometer, an oximeter for measuring oxygen levels in blood and a digital BP measuring machine.

Apart from this, a few hospitals are also offering patients consultations over phone or video, with doctors and nurses calling up patients twice a day for vital monitoring, follow-ups and feedback.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Brunda MS, consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, said, “We are currently providing home isolation services at Rs 8,000 for 14 days to Covid -19 patients, who have mild symptoms and could be monitored at home. As cases are increasing every day in the second wave, we have seen a rise in demand for home care services by 200%.”

“Under our home consultation packages, we are currently offering alternate-day video consultation with a doctor, taking health updates through timely follow-ups with our nurses twice a day, dietitian consultation and rehabilitation. We are also providing a 24/7 helpline service and patients can call the helpline for any queries,” she added.

Manipal Hospital is offering four different packages, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 17,000, which includes a quarantine kit sent to patients and consultations with a psychologist and a dietician, apart from doctors.

According to Dr Brunda MS, home isolation services will reduce the overall burden on the healthcare infrastructure in the city. “We believe that home isolation services should be opted by more people who have contracted the virus and have a mild infection as it will reduce the overall burden on the healthcare infrastructure in the city and prevent the transmission of the virus. We ensure that we reach back to a patient within 30 minutes of receiving a call to enquire about our home isolation services,” she said.

Sakra World hospital is also offering the home care service in the range of Rs 9,500 and Rs 19,000, which includes consultation with a rehab therapist, apart from ones with doctors and nurses.

Apart from these hospitals, similar kinds of Home Quarantine Services are also being offered by the likes of Apollo Hospitals, RxDx Hospitals and The Bangalore Hospital and other healthcare facilities may also come up with similar services as the city grapples with a surge in daily cases.

Bengaluru Wednesday reported 13,640 cases and 70 deaths, while Karnataka saw its biggest single-day spike at 23,558 cases and 116 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762.