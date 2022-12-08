Contractor to be booked for felling trees near Bengaluru’s Hosakerehalli lake

The forest cell of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will book a case against a contractor who felled around 10 trees on the banks of the Hosakerehalli lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar last month without its permission.

Sources within the BBMP said the trees were cut for a road widening project.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, assistant conservator of forests Govindraju V said, “We were not aware of the issue till it was brought to our notice by local residents. We will book a case against the contractor. The trees were cut without keeping us in the loop.”

Sarina Sikkaligar, deputy conservator of forests, BBMP said, “Had it been an act by any other department of BBMP we would have been kept in the loop. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. Our consent was not taken before the trees were cut.”

A petition on Jhatkaa.org demanding the revival of the lake is also doing the rounds of social media. “While we’ve been knocking on the BBMP’s doors in countless ways for Hosakerehalli Lake to be rejuvenated, the municipal authorities have consistently maintained “lack of funds” as the reason for the prolonged delay. Albeit that hasn’t stopped the civic body from ruthlessly chopping mighty old trees on the banks of the lake, and on the opposite lane. While 10+ trees have been axed to make way for the proposed road ‘development’ project, parts of the lake have been marked for the ongoing road-widening as well,” the online petition said.

On being asked about the plan to restore the lake, a senior official from the BBMP’s lakes department said, “We know about the condition of the lake and have plans to restore this lake. We are awaiting funds from the government to carry out rejuvenation.”