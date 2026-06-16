‘If you won’t return…’: Bengaluru man kills wife in front of kids

Manjula, a Home Guard, had been living separately from Pradeep, along with their two children, since January. Pradeep had recently lost Rs 7-8 lakh in online betting.

A 38‑year‑old auto rickshaw driver allegedly murdered his wife by stabbing her multiple times in front of their children at her parental home in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

The victim, Manjula, 34, was a home guard at Mahadevapura police station and a resident of B Narayanapura. The accused, her husband Pradeep, has been arrested.

According to the police, Manjula and Pradeep had been married for 15 years. Pradeep was allegedly addicted to alcohol and had recently lost Rs 7-8 lakh in online betting. Manjula had filed for divorce. She had been living separately from Pradeep, along with their two children, since January, the police added.