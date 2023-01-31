scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Posing as cop, Bengaluru home guard extorts Rs 1,000 from duo; arrested

The victim Arsha Latif took to Twitter and said she was visiting Kundalahalli lake in Bengaluru on January 29 with a friend when the incident occurred.

Accused Manjunath Reddy.
A home guard in Bengaluru has been held for allegedly posing as a police officer and extorting money from a woman and her friend while they were sitting near Kundalahalli lake, police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Manjunath Reddy, 47, a resident of ITI colony in Bengaluru, who works with the Karnataka home guards and civil defence department.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (Whitefield) S Girish said, “We have arrested Manjunath Reddy. He is not a policeman, but a home guard attached to the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). An FIR will be registered shortly.”

The victim in the case, Arsha Latif, took to Twitter and said she was visiting Kundalahalli lake on January 29 when the incident occurred. She said, “a cop started clicking our pictures and started harassing us that we did not have the ‘permission’ to sit there. While there were clearly benches beside us to sit for the general public. He started interrogating us about our jobs, hometown, our purpose of visit and said that we will have to come to the police station with him and pay a fine on grounds of ‘sitting’ without permission.”

“When we asked what we had done wrong, he said you are not allowed to sit here without permission & you may be smoking here. We told him we don’t have any cigarettes & we’re just sitting here peacefully but he kept on interrogating us as to what the two of us were up to and that we cannot be together and sit there without permission,” she tweeted.

“He then insinuated that he will take us to the police station and his senior will deal with us, but it’s best to “settle the matter here” because he speaks a little Hindi but his senior only speaks Kannada. Ultimately he asked us to pay him off Rs. 1000 to let us go. Absolutely appalled by such behaviour. Why did we have to put up with this moral policing for literally doing nothing wrong?” Arsha said.

“Why did this cop think he holds the right to harass two people like this for ‘sitting without permission’ at a public lake & extracting money simply because they aren’t of the same gender? Attaching a picture of his number plate, requesting @BlrCityPolice to pls take action,” she tweeted.

Earlier in January, two police constables were suspended after a 22-year-old intern, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the duo threatened to plant marijuana in his bag and extorted Rs 2,500 from him. In December 2022, two police personnel on patrol duty took Rs 1,000 from a couple after asking them to pay a “fine” for roaming in the city after 11 pm.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 15:59 IST
Sanjay Dutt comes onboard Thalapathy 67: Bollywood star says he gave his nod after hearing the one-line story

