Bengaluru heist: How a gang posed as human rights and anti-corruption officials to loot Rs 24 lakh

The police said the accused arrived in a car with a board reading ‘Human Rights Protection and Anti-Corruption Squad’ (Image generated using AI).

The Devanahalli police in Bengaluru Monday arrested nine members of a gang that allegedly posed as officials of a human rights and anti-corruption organisation to rob a 50-year-old man of Rs 24 lakh in cash a week ago.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 13, around 10 am, near Devanahalli. The complainant, K Shankarappa, 50, a Bengaluru resident, had arranged to pay Rs 24 lakh to someone in return for Rs 90 lakh, as part of a financial deal.

“The accused arrived in a car with a board reading ‘Human Rights Protection and Anti-Corruption Squad’ and questioned him about the source of the cash. They threatened him and forcibly took the money before fleeing the scene,” said a police officer.