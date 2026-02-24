Bengaluru heist: How a gang posed as human rights and anti-corruption officials to loot Rs 24 lakh

The Bengaluru police have recovered Rs 14.6 lakh in cash, two vehicles used in the crime, and 13 mobile phones from the nine accused arrested.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 24, 2026 04:09 PM IST
AI-generated image for a Bengaluru heist storyThe police said the accused arrived in a car with a board reading ‘Human Rights Protection and Anti-Corruption Squad’ (Image generated using AI).
The Devanahalli police in Bengaluru Monday arrested nine members of a gang that allegedly posed as officials of a human rights and anti-corruption organisation to rob a 50-year-old man of Rs 24 lakh in cash a week ago.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 13, around 10 am, near Devanahalli. The complainant, K Shankarappa, 50, a Bengaluru resident, had arranged to pay Rs 24 lakh to someone in return for Rs 90 lakh, as part of a financial deal.

“The accused arrived in a car with a board reading ‘Human Rights Protection and Anti-Corruption Squad’ and questioned him about the source of the cash. They threatened him and forcibly took the money before fleeing the scene,” said a police officer.

Based on CCTV footage, call data records, and other technical evidence, the police launched an investigation and arrested the accused in phases between February 13 and 17.

The prime accused has been identified as C Krishnakumar Reddy, 50, a private bank employee from Yelahanka Old Town. His associates include S Ahmed Shariff, 48, a real estate agent from Sulibele; Venugopal, 49, a petty shop owner from Bagepalli, Chikkaballapura; Sampagirama, 47, a real estate agent from Amruthahalli; Narayana Swamy, 52, a municipality worker from Shidlaghatta, Chikkaballapura; Shivakumar K V, 42, a mixer repair worker/driver from Ganjigunte, Chintamani; T V Murugeshan, 65, a mason from Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh; Malayam Latif, 53, a real estate businessman from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh; and Venkatesh, 57, a cab driver from Avalahalli, Bengaluru.

The police said they recovered Rs 14.6 lakh in cash, two cars worth around Rs 8 lakh, and 13 mobile phones valued at Rs 1.4 lakh.

“All the arrested accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining absconding suspects,” said a police officer.

Further investigations are underway.

