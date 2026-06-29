DK Shivakumar lays foundation for Bengaluru’s tunnel road; BJP calls it ‘elite corridor’

Shivakumar said the government aims to "solve Bengaluru's traffic congestion in the coming days'. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Sunday laid the foundation of the six-lane twin tunnel road from Mekhri Circle to Hebbal Junction in Bengaluru, stating it will clear traffic congestion in the city.

The Hebbal junction road, which connects Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), also connects Ballari.

Shivakumar said the 2.5 km-long cut-and-cover tunnel will be toll-free.

“Hebbal has become like a hebbagilu (grand gateway) to Bengaluru. We have provided some relief from traffic congestion in the Hebbal area. Our aim is to solve Bengaluru’s traffic congestion in the coming days,” Shivakumar said after laying the foundation.

Rithwik Projects Private Limited won the tender bid for Rs 1,139 crore. The project deadline is 18 months.