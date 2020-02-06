Bengaluru: Residents evacuated as four-storey building tilts in Hebbal Kempapura

The primary investigation reveals that the reason for the building tilt is due to borewell work on an adjacent site. The primary investigation reveals that the reason for the building tilt is due to borewell work on an adjacent site.

As many as 25 people were evacuated after a four-storey residential building in Hebbal Kempapura, north Bengaluru, tilted on Wednesday.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor M Goutham Kumar and police officials visited the spot and ordered the demolition of the building while residents of 30 properties in the vicinity have been asked to shift to a safer place as a precautionary measure.

A few floors of the building were used for as paying guests’ accommodation.

Beemashankar Guled, DCP, North-East Bengaluru, said all the occupants of the building as well as 35 properties in the area were evacuated and rehabilitation centers were set up at government school and hospitals in Amrutahalli.

Preliminary probe revealed that construction of a borewell on an adjacent site is what led to the tilt.

“The building tilted after the borewell work was carried out in the adjacent site. The foundation became unstable after the borewell work started. We have filed a complaint against Chengalraya Babu, owner of the adjacent site and Rahul Jain, owner of the tilted building since they did not take required permissions from the BBMP,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

According to the BBMP, it will take nearly 15 to 20 days to demolish the building.

