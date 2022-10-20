Bengaluru rains: Overnight showers drench city; cars damaged as wall collapses near Majestic bus station

Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, triggering a wall collapse near the Majestic bus station, as per reports. An ANI report said several cars parked on the road were damaged in the incident. The incessant rains also resulted in heavy waterlogging in parts of the city.

Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur, Shivajinagar and parts of the IT corridor.

#BengaluruRain #Bengaluru

The impact of rainfall in the city is costing dearly to the citizens. Some of the vehicles washed away due to floods in Shivajinagar. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/s3u08pxuvg — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) October 19, 2022

Bengaluru has recorded the highest annual record of rainfall this year, with 1,700 mm of rainfall till October 18. This is the wettest year since 2005, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD had predicted that the northeast monsoon would course through the city. It had warned of ‘heavy’ rainfall in the city from October 19 to 8.30 am on October 20.

“It will set in another two days and then we can expect another spell of heavy rainfall in the city. Southwest monsoon which was vigorous over Bengaluru will end once the northeast monsoon sets in,” said an IMD official in an earlier report.