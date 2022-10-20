scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Bengaluru rains: Overnight showers drench city; cars damaged as wall collapses near Majestic bus station

Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur and other parts of the IT corridor. 

Several parked cars were damaged as a wall collapsed in Bengaluru following heavy rains on Oct. 19. (Express photo)

Bengaluru city witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, triggering a wall collapse near the Majestic bus station, as per reports. An ANI report said several cars parked on the road were damaged in the incident. The incessant rains also resulted in heavy waterlogging in parts of the city.

Commuters took to Twitter to share photographs and videos of waterlogging in previously-affected areas like Bellandur, Shivajinagar and parts of the IT corridor.

 

Bengaluru has recorded the highest annual record of rainfall this year, with 1,700 mm of rainfall till October 18. This is the wettest year since 2005, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD had predicted that the northeast monsoon would course through the city. It had warned of ‘heavy’ rainfall in the city from October 19 to 8.30 am on October 20.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

“It will set in another two days and then we can expect another spell of heavy rainfall in the city. Southwest monsoon which was vigorous over Bengaluru will end once the northeast monsoon sets in,” said an IMD official in an earlier report.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 07:55:31 am
Next Story

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Wall collapses after overnight showers drench city; Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing seat belts on rear seats

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement