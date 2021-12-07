Bengaluru: Heavy rains push up price of drumstick from Rs 30 to Rs 353 per kg

Retail prices of drumstick, tomato and beans in Bengaluru have skyrocketed to a high of Rs 80 to Rs 350 per kg as heavy rains in parts of the state have hit supplies.

With the rising demand for drumstick in winter and its non-availability in the market, its price has shot up from Rs 30 to 40 last month to Rs 353 now, according to the Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Narayanappa, a trader from Chikaballapura market, said, “The price of drumstick has increased due to non-availability of the crop owing to the rains over the past one month. During winter, the demand for drumstick is huge but the rains have played spoilsport.”

The price of tomato has remained high since the first week of October in most retail markets, including at HOPCOMS in the city. In Karnataka, the retail price of tomato is Rs 100 per kg in Mangaluru and Tumakuru, Rs 75 in Dharwad, Rs 74 in Mysore, Rs 67 in Shivamoga, Rs 64 in Davanagere and Rs 115 per kg in Bengaluru. Traders said most tomatoes arrive from Maharashtra at present. Earlier, it cost below Rs 50 per kg and was grown in several parts of Karnataka.

The price of capsicum has touched Rs 120 per kg, while it is Rs 105 per kg for beans, Rs 220 for peas, and Rs 87 per kg for carrots, according to the rate chart of HOPCOMS Bengaluru.