Bengaluru: Man killed due to short circuit in house after heavy rain

A man lost his life due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded after heavy rains in Konappana Agrahara, said Bengaluru west police on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru West Division, Sanjeev M Patil, said that there were two people inside the house and the other person managed to escape unhurt.

“The victim is identified as Venkatesh (56), a painter by profession. His wife was standing on the road when he went inside the house to switch on the electricity,” Patil said.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall, causing flood-like situations across the city for the past few days. The rain is likely to continue till October 15, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued a yellow alert in the city.

As per the data by IMD at 8.30pm on Monday, Bengaluru received 22.6mm of rainfall, HAL airport received 7mm and Bengaluru International airport received 8mm rainfall.

Waterlogging on roads was reported from several areas, including Kempegowda International airport, Yelahanka, Malleshwaram, Palace Road, Jayamahal Road, RT Nagar, Indiranagar, Vijayanagar and HSR Layout.