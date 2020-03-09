With two positive cases, Bengaluru health dept on toes to prevent possible cholera outbreak

BBMP officials said water supply was stopped in some areas including Old Bagalur Layout during the weekend after some cases were reported from the area. (Photo: Representation Image) BBMP officials said water supply was stopped in some areas including Old Bagalur Layout during the weekend after some cases were reported from the area. (Photo: Representation Image)

Following a possible outbreak of cholera reported from various parts of Bengaluru, the health department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are taking various measures to avoid more citizens getting affected by the same.

BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) told indianexpress.com that only two cases of cholera were confirmed as of Monday. “While two cases were tested positive in the lab, results are awaited to 17 other suspected cases,” he added.

According to BBMP data, the cases are from the east (8), south (7) and west (2) zones of the city. Incidentally, this is the first time cholera cases are being reported in the city after 2016, except one recorded in 2019.

Water supply was stopped in some areas, including Old Bagalur Layout, during the weekend after some cases were reported from the area, BBMP officials said.

“Following four possible cases reported from Bangalore Baptist Hospital, it was decided to ask the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to stop supplying water to the area. Instead, water tankers have been deployed to supply water to the residents,” an official from the BBMP health department said.

The officials added that the same will continue until the source of infection is detected.

Meanwhile, Brig. (retd) R S Murthy, president of HSR Layout Sector-2 residents welfare association said that some residents had raised the issue of contaminated water supplied to them. “Some residents from HSR Layout had reported to the civic agencies on getting contaminated water from the taps. While construction of roads, digging up lanes and other development work is in full swing in the area, a possibility of sewage getting mixed with drinking water cannot be denied,” he said.

He further demanded that the BBMP should take stringent measures to ensure street food vendors use only hygienic ingredients and water to cook food across the city. “Several new roadside makeshift eateries have cropped up in the recent past. As summer begins, they should be inspected on a regular basis to avoid such outbreaks,” he added.

As more cases of cholera are being reported from around the city, three such cases have been recorded in Aster CMI Hospital, according to doctors.

“All three patients suffering from cholera are now admitted in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU). While another three patients are suspected of the same, the patients’ health is improving gradually,” Dr Brunda M S, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital said.

She added that the primary cause of getting infected is eating unhygienic street food and consuming contaminated water. “Hence we should practice drinking safe and clean water and should avoid street food consumption. Washing hands frequently is mandatory as a precautionary measure,” she added.

At the same time, several private hospitals in the city have also witnessed a hike in gastroenteritis cases since March 1.

According to health department officials, as many as 80 cases of gastroenteritis due to a possible food poisoning, were recorded in Bengaluru urban areas since last week.

While test samples are sent to public health institute for testing, more medical teams have been deployed on the field to spread awareness on cholera and ways to prevent getting affected, CHO Vijendra said. “Help desks have been set up in urban primary health centers to help those in need,” he said.

