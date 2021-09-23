Bengaluru: Headmaster suspended for getting massage from parent, probe on

An in-charge headmaster of a government school, operating under the aegis of the local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has been suspended for allegedly getting a massage from a parent who approached him for seeking admission for her ward.

According to BBMP officials, the suspended headmaster has been identified as Lokeshappa, who was in charge of the Kodandaramapura BBMP School in Malleshwaram.

Meanwhile, BBMP Special Commissioner (Education) Reddy Shankar Babu said Lokeshappa was suspended after he admitted that he had taken the massage. “The in-charge principal has used the government office for private work in violation of labour rules and for indulging in other activities during duty hours, failing to adhere to the Karnataka Civil Services Regulations. He has been suspended with immediate effect,” he said.

The order was sent by the Special Commissioner to the erring headmaster and further inquiry in the matter is underway.

“The headmaster was summoned for an explanation regarding the incident as soon as pictures related to the incident were aired in local media channels. An inquiry is on,” a senior official confirmed.

The official added that the committee formed to look into the matter will first try to ascertain whether the parent was “forced” to give a massage. “A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the suspended headmaster learned that the parent was an employee at a beauty parlour that led to a conversation about the massage,” the official said.