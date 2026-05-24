Bengaluru school headmaster, boxing coach held for alleged sexual abuse of minors

In one of the case, the parents of the victim took her to a hospital, where the sexual assault was confirmed, and found that their daughter was one-and-a-half months pregnant. (representational image)

A government school headmaster, nearing retirement, and a 50-year-old boxing coach were arrested in separate cases in Bengaluru for sexually assaulting a high school student and a female athlete, respectively. The two were remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Saturday.

The accused headmaster, identified as Chandraiah, was arrested on Friday for allegedly impregnating the victim, a 16-year-old student who completed her Class 9.

According to an officer, the incident came to light when the girl, who was supposed to start Class 10 this academic year, vomited and complained of dizziness. “The parents of the victim took her to a hospital, where the sexual assault was confirmed, and found that their daughter was one-and-a-half months pregnant. They filed a police complaint later. If it were not summer holidays, Chandraiah would have suppressed it,” the officer said. Investigations revealed the abuse had been ongoing for approximately a year.