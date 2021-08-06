Rs 6-crore Hashish oil, ecstasy tablets seized in Bengaluru; ‘kingpin’ arrested, say police

15 kg Hashish oil, 10 kg marijuana, apart from ecstasy tablets, cocaine and LSD strips, were seized. (Express Photo)

Four people have been arrested with drugs worth Rs 6 crore in Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police said the four arrested include Nabaran Chakma — the ‘kingpin’ of Hashish oil hailing from Assam, and his associates Mobin Babu, Tarun Kumar Lalchand, and foreign national Roland Rodney Rozer.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the prime accused (Chakma) had been on the run for the last two years.

“We have seized 15 kg Hashish oil, 10 kg marijuana, apart from ecstasy tablets, cocaine and LSD strips. Cases have been booked at Hennur and Byappanahalli police stations,” an officer said.

The CCB added that the gang had been operating from an apartment supplying Hashish oil to businessmen, software professionals, college students, and other elite customers throughout the city.

In a statement issued later, the CCB claimed that the recovery was one the largest made from across the state. A total of 530 grams of charas balls and four hydro ganja plants were also seized during the raids.