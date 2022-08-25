Bengaluru has over 79 lakh voters, shows draft list

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Election Commission Thursday published a draft voters’ list which said there are 79,08,394 voters in the city limits. The draft voters list was drawn after the delimitation of BBMP wards which resulted in the number of wards increasing from 198 to 243.

S Basavaraj, commissioner of Karnataka State Election Commission, said of the total, 41,09,496 are male, 37,97,497 are female voters and 1,401 transgender voters.

He said citizens can review the list and make corrections. Objections can be filed before September, Basavaraj said. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “For issues like left out names, errors in addition or while deleting, people can approach the registration offices.”

The list came out after the Karnataka High Court ordered issuance of notice to the State Election Commission while hearing a plea challenging the ward reservations. The reservation list for the 243 BBMP wards was issued on August 3. The court will hear the matter on September 1.