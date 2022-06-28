Bengaluru: Hand over flats, pay compensation, NCDRC directs Dreamz Infra builders

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered Bengaluru-based Dreamz Infra India Pvt Ltd to complete construction of its long-pending building project within a year, hand over possession of flats to 18 aggrieved apartment buyers, and pay them compensation.

The NCDRC on Monday heard a petition filed by 18 flat buyers saying that they were cheated by Dreamz Infra India Pvt Ltd. In the order, NCDRC president Justice R K Agarwal and NCDRC member S M Kantikar said, “The opposite party developer is directed to complete the construction of the project within a period of one year and obtain occupancy certificate and provide possession to respective flats to the complainants.”

It further says that the developer is “liable to pay delayed compensation of 9 per cent per annum from the promised date of delivery till actual possession to the complainants”. The commission also said that the developer is liable to pay Rs 50,000 as costs to each complainant.

The NCDRC order said that in case the complainants are not interested in waiting for one more year for possession of the booked flat or the developer is not able to complete the project within the said period and hand over possession of the flats, the developer will be liable to refund the entire deposited amount to the complainants with simple interest of 9 percent per annum from the respective date of the deposit till actual payment within a period of six weeks, failing which, the amount shall carry interest of 12 per cent for the said period.

Dreamz Infra India Limited started a project in March 2012, promising to deliver 190 flats in one year. They failed to deliver but by 2016, 90 per cent of the flats were sold. When the possession was not given till 2019, the complainants approached the court.

The Dreamz Infra India Limited scam was exposed in 2017 after Bengaluru city police found that it was a major scam where at least 5,000 people were cheated to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. The prime accused in the case, Disha Choudary, Sachin Naik and Sumanth, were arrested. The CID, which was investigating the case, submitted a report to the revenue department after seizing 17 properties of Naik. The properties were later auctioned but the flat buyers are yet to get relief.