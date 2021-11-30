Bengaluru: Hand amputated after torture in police custody, alleges 22-year-old; probe ordered

A 22-year-old youth in Bengaluru has lost his right arm in a case of alleged police brutality. The youth, who was allegedly detained illegally for three days in the Varthur police station in connection with a theft case, had to undergo a surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru to amputate his right arm. The arm was infected after he was allegedly beaten severely in police custody, he said.

Salman, a resident of Varthur in east Bengaluru, worked at a chicken shop before he lost his job in the Covid crisis. He was allegedly picked up by police in connection with the investigation of the theft of a car battery in October-end.

According to Salman, he was picked up near his residence in Varthur around 10.30 pm on October 27 by policemen in plain clothes, who, he said, came in a private vehicle with a Kerala state registration number.

“I was taken to the Varthur police station where I was assaulted mercilessly by three people. I confessed to stealing three car batteries. They took me to the people to whom I had sold the batteries. I was again brought to the police station and asked to confess to other thefts which I had not committed,” the 22-year-old said when The Indian Express met him at the hospital where he is recovering.

Salman claimed that police intensified the torture after his refusal to confess to other crimes he did commit. “I was tied upside down and beaten badly. Three cops assaulted me for three days. They targeted one body part at a time. They beat my right hand and also kicked in their legs one after the other. My pleadings went unheard,” Salman said.

Salman said he was released from police custody on October 31. “I came back home and took pain killers assuming it was pain. But as days passed, my hand started to lose strength and the injury worsened. My family took me to a hospital in Sarjapura where doctors said the arm had to be amputated,” he said.

“He is one of the breadwinners in our family and also the youngest of three siblings. We decided to take him to another hospital (Vydehi Hospital in Whitefield) where we were given the same reply. Eventually, we consulted the Hosmat hospital and they said a surgery was crucial to save his life as the infection was grievous in nature. We had no choice but to go ahead with the operation on November 8,” Salman’s cousin brother Waseem said.

Waseem said Salman comes from a poor family background and has spent Rs 3.5 lakh on medical expenses.

Salman’s mother Shabina told The Indian Express that the family did not know that Salman was picked up by the police on October 27. “We did not know that he was taken by the police. I only found one of his slippers on the road. We rushed to the Varthur police station and they said they had not detained anyone by the name of Salman. I also visited a couple of other police stations,” Shabina said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) D Devaraj said he has sought a report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Varthur jurisdiction regarding the incident. “I was informed that he was detained in a theft case. Information on whether Salman was assaulted and whether he was detained for three days will be known as the ACP is now conducting an inquiry into the incident,” DCP Devaraj said.

An orthopaedic surgeon, Dr K Venkatesh, who is treating Salman, said, “His infection could have posed a threat to his life. We had no other option but to amputate his arm till the shoulder”.