Bengaluru: HAL begins Phase-II flying training for Nigerian army officers

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday informed that it has signed a contract with the Nigerian Army for imparting Phase-II flying training on Chetak helicopters for six officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation.

The training began on Monday and is planned to be completed by December this year, the aerospace firm said, adding that as part of the effort, each Nigerian officer will be imparted 70 hours of flying training.

This training marks the continuation of a contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training to six officers of that force, which was successfully completed by December 2021, it said.

The contract was signed by B K Tripathy, general manager of HAL’s Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, defence adviser at the High Commission of Nigeria in India, during a programme held at the helicopter division recently.

Tripathy said platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), with a wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army. “Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training, but also towards asset acquisition,” Commodore Kujoh said.