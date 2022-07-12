Bengaluru: HAL allots Rs 42 crore for first prototype of pseudo satellite

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has sanctioned Rs 42 crore for the development of the first prototype of the High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS), a part of HAL’s Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) programme that is a combination of manned and unmanned systems.

Speaking to The Indian Express, R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL, said: “CATS programme is going on. The board has approved the money for it. We are very ahead as far as the development of HAPS is concerned. The project was started as part of our unmanned drone warfare programme called Combined Air Teaming System (CATS) programme. The three components of the CATS system include CATS Warrior, Alpha-S, HAPS and CATS Hunter. The integration of the whole system will take place in two and a half years down the line.”

Explaining the CATS system, an official associated with the project said, “CATS Warrior can go deep inside enemy territory and execute missions. All risky missions will be undertaken by the warriors. Capable of deep penetration strikes, CATS Hunter will be mounted on the aircraft wing as a payload. Once the aircraft reaches a battle area,, the CATS Hunter will be released from the aircraft and at the end of the mission, it will either be directed to execute a suicidal strike or return to base. The Alpha-S (Air Launch Flexible Asset) can be released by a mother ship using a glider which will carry the drone swarms, each carrying a payload of 5-8 kg. These swarms of drones can be released into enemy territory.”

“HAPS is self-funded. For the development of the first prototype of HAPS, Rs 42 crore has already been sanctioned. The development of the entire system will cost Rs 500-600 crore which, as and when required, will be allotted by HAL,” Madhavan added. In February, the Ministry of Defence inked a deal to design and develop HAPS with a Bengaluru-based firm.

“The major applications of HAPS are in telecommunication and remote sensing sectors catering to both defence as well as civilian purposes. Once aligned with the unmanned warfare programme CATS, HAPS could coordinate in strike missions providing versatile intelligence, surveillance and communication to the troops with live video feeds and images,” a source with HAL said.

A senior HAL official said HAPS will weigh more than 500 kg, will be solar-energised and can fly at 70,000 feet and stay there for months. A prototype will be ready by the third quarter of 2022. The plan to develop HAPS was revealed during the military aviation expo Aero India 2021. It is designed to act as a bridge between Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and conventional satellites.