Hotel ‘brawl’ case: Bengaluru hacker sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Alleged hacker Sriki alias Srikrishna Ramesh was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after he engaged in a brawl with the staff at a hotel on the Old Airport Road along with his friend.

The Bengaluru police on Monday produced Sriki and his friend Vishnu Bhat before the 10th Additional City Metropolitan Court. Vishnu Bhat, who is allegedly accused of drug peddling, has been taken to police custody till November 11.

A senior police officer said, after their arrest, a raid was conducted at Bhat’s residence where they were able to seize a narcotic substance. A separate case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and Bhat has been taken into custody.

A case was registered after Royal Orchid hotel manager Shivam Singh Chauhan filed a complaint stating that Bhat entered the hotel illegally on November 2. When Chauhan questioned him, Bhat allegedly assaulted him and Srikrishna, who was staying in room number 409, came out of the room and was watching.

Chauhan alleged that Srikrishna did not help him and a senior manager told the police that Bhat was Srikrishna’s friend.

Srikrishna has been booked under IPC 341, 504, 448 and 323. Other than this, at least seven cases have been filed against him and police have filed chargesheets in three and are probing four others.

Srikrishna is accused of multiple cybercrime cases, including siphoning off Rs 11.5 crore funds from the e-procurement cell of the Karnataka e-governance centre last year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating illegal wealth earned by him, said most of it was through hacking.

Children of several politicians, cutting across party lines in Karnataka, are known to have been associated with Srikrishna. He was named in a criminal case for the first time in February 2018 — as an associate of Mohammed Haris, the son of Congress MLA N A Haris — following a brawl at a pub in Bengaluru.